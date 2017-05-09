NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Ex-Cowboys Linebacker Andrew Gachkar For Visit

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly took a look at a free agent linebacker Tuesday, hosting Andrew Gachkar for a visit at Gillette Stadium.

Gachkar, 28, is entering his seventh NFL season. He played his first four with the San Diego Chargers, who drafted him in the seventh round out of Missouri in 2011, and the last two with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss was the first to report his visit to Foxboro.

With the Cowboys, Gachkar primarily played on special teams, logging just 74 total defensive snaps (7.1 percent) last season and 115 snaps (10.9 percent) in 2015. His most productive season at linebacker came in 2014, when he started five games and tallied a career-high 49 tackles in his final year with the Chargers.

The Patriots currently have eight linebackers on their 90-man roster: Dont’a Hightower, Shea McClellin, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy, Jonathan Freeny, Trevor Bates, Harvey Langi and Brooks Ellis. Langi and Ellis are undrafted rookies.

