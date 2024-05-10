Patriots Announce Jersey Numbers For 2024 Draft Class

The Patriots aren’t making their rookies wear ridiculous jersey numbers until September anymore, as Jerod Mayo continues to take a different approach to his relationship with players than Bill Belichick did.

New England just went ahead and revealed jersey numbers for each member of their 2024 NFL Draft class Friday.

Draft pick digits. pic.twitter.com/JeFlzRxedx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2024

The Patriots revealed numbers for eight players in total, with each undrafted free agent addition still needing to earn an official number at some point over the coming weeks. Drake Maye and company, however, can start getting those sweet merchandising checks.

Story continues below advertisement

Maye will stick with No. 10, which he wore throughout his time at North Carolina. New England’s remaining rookie picks will rock new digits, however, with Ja’Lynn Polk (No. 1) and Javon Baker (No. 6) taking the only single-digit numbers that were available.

Joe Milton III will wear No. 19, which is currently also being worn by cornerback Marco Wilson. If both players make the team, one will have to make a change. Marcellas Dial (No. 27), Layden Robinson (No. 63), Caedan Wallace (No. 70) and Jaheim Bell (No. 88) chose traditional numbers given their positions, with the former taking a freshly available number given Myles Bryant’s recent departure.

Tom Brady (No. 12) will soon join Gino Cappelletti (No. 20), Mike Haynes (No. 40), Steve Nelson (No. 57), John Hannah (No. 73), Bruce Armstrong (No. 78), Jim Lee Hunt (No. 79) and Bob Dee (No. 89) as the only Patriots to have their numbers retired.

The Patriots have 14 numbers (Nos. 15, 18, 22, 34, 35, 45, 47, 54, 56, 58, 61, 65, 66, 75) still officially available.