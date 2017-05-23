Oil Spill At Motorcyle Race Sends 13 Riders Flying In Massive Wreck

Share this:

In addition to being wildly entertaining, Grand Prix motorcycle racing also is wildly dangerous. Both of those qualities were on full display in France on Sunday.

During a Moto3 race at the Le Mans Bugatti Grand Prix Race Circuit, an oil slick left by a driver’s motorcycle caused nearly half of the field to slide off the course and collect in a huge pileup, according to Autoblog. Despite the carnage, no one suffered any serious injuries.

An up-close view of the wreck shows just how dangerous it was:

All but one driver returned to the race, which reportedly was shortened to just 16 laps laps after crews cleaned up the mess.