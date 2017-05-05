Patriots Officially Sign 19 Undrafted Free Agents, Including Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots made their 19 undrafted free agent signings official Friday.
Here’s the full list of rookie signees.
RB LeShun Daniels Jr., Iowa
WR Austin Carr, Northwestern
WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas
TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming
OT Cole Croston, Iowa
OT Max Rich, Harvard
G Jason King, Purdue
DT Josh Augusta, Missouri
DT Adam Butler, Vanderbilt
DE Corey Vereen, Tennessee
LB Harvey Langi, BYU
CB D.J. Killings, Central Florida
DB Kenny Moore, Valdosta State
DB Dwayne Thomas, LSU
S David Jones, Richmond
S Jason Thompson, Utah
S Damarius Travis, Minnesota
LB Brooks Ellis, Arkansas
OT Andrew Jelks, Vanderbilt
The Patriots came out of the NFL Draft with just four selections, but they signed some of the top available undrafted players, including Langi, Jacob Hollister, Killings and Vereen, all of whom have a large chunk of their contracts guaranteed.
The Patriots made Langi the highest-paid undrafted free agent this spring, and after watching his film, it’s easy to see why.
