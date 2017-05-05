Patriots Officially Sign 19 Undrafted Free Agents, Including Harvey Langi

Share this:

The New England Patriots made their 19 undrafted free agent signings official Friday.

Here’s the full list of rookie signees.

RB LeShun Daniels Jr., Iowa

WR Austin Carr, Northwestern

WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas

TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming

OT Cole Croston, Iowa

OT Max Rich, Harvard

G Jason King, Purdue

DT Josh Augusta, Missouri

DT Adam Butler, Vanderbilt

DE Corey Vereen, Tennessee

LB Harvey Langi, BYU

CB D.J. Killings, Central Florida

DB Kenny Moore, Valdosta State

DB Dwayne Thomas, LSU

S David Jones, Richmond

S Jason Thompson, Utah

S Damarius Travis, Minnesota

LB Brooks Ellis, Arkansas

OT Andrew Jelks, Vanderbilt

The Patriots came out of the NFL Draft with just four selections, but they signed some of the top available undrafted players, including Langi, Jacob Hollister, Killings and Vereen, all of whom have a large chunk of their contracts guaranteed.

The Patriots made Langi the highest-paid undrafted free agent this spring, and after watching his film, it’s easy to see why.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images