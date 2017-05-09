Peyton Manning Set To Be Honored By Colts With Statue, Jersey Retirement

Share this:

Peyton Manning is set to be immortalized at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback with be honored by the team on Oct. 7 and 8 with a statue, jersey retirement and induction into Indy’s Ring of Honor.

The statue will be unveiled first on Oct. 7 outside of the stadium on the north plaza. The rest will happen at halftime during the Colts’ Oct. 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay said in a press release. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

To say Manning deserves this honor would be quite the understatement. The five-time MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler has two Super Bowl rings, one of which came with the Colts, and he holds the NFL record for passing yards and touchdowns.

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” Manning said in the press release.

