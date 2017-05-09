‘Pillow Talk Show’ Explores Boston Fans’ Love For Isaiah Thomas, Why Tom Brady Is The GOAT

Share this:

Max Berkowitz flew south for the winter, taking his best white linen pajamas and sheets with him to Miami, where he jumped in bed with some of the sports and modeling worlds’ most interesting people.

Joining Max on Episode 2 of “The Pillow Talk Show” were Heat forward Willie Reed, Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott, NFL linebacker Nick Moody, NFL defensive back EJ Biggers and model Selena Weber. Among the highlights: Reed’s thoughts on Isaiah Thomas and Boston fans’ love for the little guard, Moody admitting Tom Brady is The GOAT, and Weber whipping some pancakes with Max.

