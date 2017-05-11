Ray Bourque Is ‘Very Impressed’ With Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy

Share this:

The Bruins currently are on summer vacation, but B’s legend Ray Bourque has encouraging words for Boston fans.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Bourque to talk about young Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and his future with the Black and Gold.

Bourque said he’s very excited to see McAvoy play a full season and is “very impressed with the young guy so far.”

