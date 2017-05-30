Real-Life ‘Mario Kart’ Appears Headed To Nintendo Theme Park In US

Share this:

If you’ve ever dreamed of being destroyed by a heat-seeking blue shell in real life, you just might get your chance.

Last year, Nintendo revealed it was teaming up with Universal to open up Nintendo theme parks, including one at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. Now, we have a pretty clear idea of what the park will be called, as well as some of the rides it will feature.

Nintendo filed a trademark last week revealing the name of the park will be Super Nintendo World, ComicBook.com reports. Also included in the filing is the specific mentioning of “management or arrangement of kart racing.”

Assuming Nintendo doesn’t plan to go back to the “Diddy Kong Racing” well, there’s only one franchise that fits this bill: “Mario Kart.”

Fans must remain patient, though. The parks currently are planned for Orlando, Hollywood and Osaka, Japan, with the Japanese Park scheduled to arrive first in 2020, according to IGN.

We can’t begin to fathom how Nintendo plans to bring “Mario Kart” to the real world, but the prospect is fascinating.

Hopefully, drivers will be on their best behaviors, unlike their digital counterparts.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo