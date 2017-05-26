Red Sox Extend Winning Streak; Xander Bogaerts Launches First Home Run Of 2017

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to four games, matching the team’s longest winning streak of 2017.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning for his first home run of the 2017 season.

After the game, Bogaerts acknowledged it has been a while since he hit his last home run.

To hear more from Bogaerts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images