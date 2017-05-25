Red Sox’s Offense Erupts For Third Straight Game In 9-4 Win Vs. Rangers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox came from behind to beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 in Game 2 of their three-game series Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s offense exploded for a seven-run seventh inning to take the lead from the Rangers, and Boston never looked back.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland came off the bench to pinch-hit and went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.

After the game, Moreland talked about how he prepares for a pinch-hitting situation, and you can hear what he said in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images