Red Sox Promote Blaine Boyer From Triple-A To Replace Brian Johnson On Roster

Brian Johnson had a historically successful debut Saturday at Fenway Park, but he won’t be joining the Boston Red Sox in the dugout Sunday.

The Red Sox officially announced Sunday they have optioned Johnson to Triple-A Pawtucket, promoting right-hander Blaine Boyer to take his place on the 25-man roster.

The move was expected, as Johnson only was called up to make a spot start as the fifth man in Boston’s rotation. But what a start it was, as the 26-year-old hurled a complete-game shutout against the Seattle Mariners to lead the Sox to a 6-0 win.

Boyer will make his first appearance on Boston’s major league roster since signing a minor league deal with the club on Opening Day. The 35-year-old veteran has done well in relief this season for the PawSox, sporting a 3.14 ERA with two saves and 12 strikeouts over 10 appearances.

Boyer’s time in the bigs likely will be brief, as well. The team is expected to promote starter David Price to the active roster Monday to make his 2017 debut against the Chicago White Sox, and Boyer would be the obvious candidate to head back to Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

