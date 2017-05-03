Red Sox Wrap: Hanley Ramirez Homers Twice To Back Chris Sale in 5-2 Boston Win

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox finally found some run support for their ace.

Chris Sale came into Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-2 record through no fault of his own.

Through his first five starts, the Red Sox only had scored four runs while Sale was on the mound, but that changed during Boston’s 5-2 win over the Orioles at Fenway Park.

Hanley Ramirez homered twice and Mookie Betts added two RBIs to back Sale, who struck out 11 over eight innings of work.

The Red Sox improved to 14-12 with the win, while the Orioles fell to 16-9 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Impressive.

Sale was nothing short of phenomenal during his eight innings of work. The Red Sox ace struck out seven of the first nine hitters he faced and only gave up two runs on three hits in his outing. Likewise, Ramirez hit two tape-measure shots to bolster the offense and provide much-needed run support for Sale. The Red Sox scored more runs for Sale on Tuesday than they had in his first five starts combined.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning to record the save.

The Orioles never are out of a game, but the Red Sox closer made quick work of the O’s in the final frame.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale dazzled once again. He tossed eight strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

Sale was dominant from the first pitch. The left-handed ace struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced, including the first five in a row.

The Orioles got to Sale in the fifth inning when he walked Chris Davis with one out in the inning. After getting the second out on a fielder’s choice, Trey Mancini ripped a double to center to plate the O’s first run of the game and cut Boston’s lead to one.

Manny Machado, who Sale threw behind during the first inning, got his revenge in the top of the seventh inning when he smashed a solo home run to center that cut the Red Sox’s lead to one.

— Kimbrel came in to nail down the save in the ninth inning. The fireballer worked a perfect 1-2-3 ninth to preserve the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox have struggled to score runs for Sale early in the season, but they got to Orioles starter Alec Asher in the second inning. Mitch Moreland laced a double to left-center field, and Dustin Pedroia chased him home with a single to center for the Red Sox’s first run of the game.

— Hanley Ramirez has been on a tear lately and that continued during the fourth inning. Ramirez led off the inning, and when Asher left a fastball over the heart of the plate, the Red Sox designated hitter deposited the ball onto Lansdowne Street to give the Red Sox a two-run lead.

— Ramirez took Asher deep again in the sixth inning when he launched an 0-2 breaking ball over the Green Monster to stretch the Red Sox’s lead back to two.

— The Red Sox plated two more in their half of the seventh inning. Betts stepped to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs, and smoked a double to dead center to score two runs and grow the Red Sox’s lead to three.

— Ramirez, Moreland and Xander Bogaerts each tallied two hits for the Red Sox.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their series with the Orioles on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Drew Pomeranz will take the hill for Boston and will be opposed by Kevin Gausman. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

