Orioles’ Manny Machado Wonders Why Red Sox Pitches Keep Coming At Him

Share this:

Tweet







The feud between Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado and the Boston Red Sox definitely isn’t over.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale threw a fastball behind Machado during the first inning of Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park, and the home plate umpire immediately warned both teams after the pitch.

This feud began April 21 when Machado slid into Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with his spikes up. Two games later, Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes whizzed a fastball up near the Orioles third baseman’s head and actually hit his bat. Barnes was suspended four games the next day.

Machado was seething after Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Red Sox, telling reporters he has no idea why pitches keep coming toward him.

Watch Machado talk about the situation in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.