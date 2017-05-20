Red Sox’s David Price Throws Two Innings In Rehab Start For Triple-A Pawtucket

The next pitch David Price throws could be at Fenway Park.
The Boston Red Sox left-hander tossed two innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one. The star lefty threw 65 pitches in his short outing, including 45 pitches for strikes. It was his first rehab start as he continues to work his way back from a left elbow strain that has sidelined him since March.
Price labored in the first inning but ended up striking out the side.
While Price surrendered three runs in the second frame, he also recorded his fourth K to end the inning.
Despite the shortened outing, Price gave a positive review of the start.
The Red Sox will re-evaluate Price and he could make his return to the Red Sox’s rotation May 24 against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, or he could be in line for another rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images
