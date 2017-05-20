Red Sox’s David Price Throws Two Innings In Rehab Start For Triple-A Pawtucket

Share this:

The next pitch David Price throws could be at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander tossed two innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one. The star lefty threw 65 pitches in his short outing, including 45 pitches for strikes. It was his first rehab start as he continues to work his way back from a left elbow strain that has sidelined him since March.

Price labored in the first inning but ended up striking out the side.

David Price throwing 🔥 in the 1st inning! Here are his 3 Ks in the frame. pic.twitter.com/uKcNzfRthA — PawSox (@PawSox) May 19, 2017

While Price surrendered three runs in the second frame, he also recorded his fourth K to end the inning.

David Price finishes off the 2nd inning with his 4th strikeout. Buffalo grabs 3 runs in the 2nd on 4 hits. pic.twitter.com/hOuOb7mK9w — PawSox (@PawSox) May 20, 2017

Despite the shortened outing, Price gave a positive review of the start.

David Price says he felt great despite short outing. He just had a baby, Xavier. "I got to do what I love and take my son home. Good day." pic.twitter.com/ivfxS12SwY — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) May 20, 2017

Price: "I felt great in both innings. Every pitch I threw. … My entire body felt good. Not just my arm." #RedSox pic.twitter.com/7u6qoFuZS5 — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 20, 2017

More Price: "I don't expect anything to flare up next 4-5 days. Feeling the way I feel right now, you don't feel this way if you're hurt. " — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 20, 2017

The Red Sox will re-evaluate Price and he could make his return to the Red Sox’s rotation May 24 against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, or he could be in line for another rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket.

