Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia ‘Relieved’ Wrist Injury Nothing Serious

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will be out of the lineup for at least 10-days after injuring his wrist in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Pedroia spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave an update on his sprained wrist saying “it could have been a lot worse.”

The gritty second baseman is “relieved” and said he will return to the lineup as soon the swelling goes down and he can grip a bat.

To hear more from Pedroia and Red Sox manager John Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images