Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox committed four errors in an ugly loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the first of their four-game series Monday night.

The Red Sox got a solid performance from starter Rick Porcello, but Boston’s lackluster defense and quiet bats squandered the outing.

Hear from what the Red Sox had to say after the game in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.