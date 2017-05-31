Ryan Blaney on Busch-Keselowski Twitter Feud: ‘I’d Do It In Person’

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. – He’s just 23 year old, but Ryan Blaney is a NASCAR throwback.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver, like much of the racing world, saw Brad Keselowski tweeting Monday about Kyle Busch’s antics after the Coca-Cola 600. He also noticed Andy Graves, vice president and technical director at Toyota Racing Development, firing back at Keselowski.

And although he finds the digital jabs entertaining, Blaney would’ve handled things a bit differently.

“I feel like if you’re gonna do that, do it in person,” Blaney told NESN Fuel during testing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Wednesday. “It’s what they do. I don’t like to get in confrontations on twitter.

“It made a pretty good laugh for me. I enjoy reading about it and seeing it on twitter, it’s funny to me.”

Although Blaney doesn’t use Twitter to pick fights with drivers, he does is it to show off his “Star Wars” knowledge.

Thumbnail photo via DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images