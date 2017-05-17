Spurs Fan Suing Zaza Pachulia, Warriors Over Injury To Kawhi Leonard

Share this:

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was injured during Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, and one outraged Spurs fan isn’t taking that lightly.

Juan Vazquez is suing the Warriors and center Zaza Pachulia, who’s late closeout re-injured Leonard’s left ankle, according to Nick Moyle of the San Antonio News-Express.

Vazquez filed the lawsuit on behalf of Spurs season ticket holders and a San Antonio card shop, “What’s On Second.”

The lawsuit alleges that Pachulia acted “without excuse or justification, intentionally and maliciously invaded the landing zone of an opposing athlete, Kawhi Leonard.” And that said actions “devastated the quality of the Spurs’ chances of being competitive and having additional games in their home arena, both in the Western Conference Finals and also potentially in the NBA Finals,” according to Moyle.

Leonard is questionable for Game 3 of the series, and the Spurs desperately need him as they were routed in Game 2 of the series without their star. And if Leonard can play in Game 3, Vazquez’s lawsuit is aimed at making sure Pachulia’s actions don’t repeat themselves in the Lone Star State.

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” said Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

While Spurs coach Gregg Popovich might even agree that Pachulia shouldn’t be allowed in San Antonio, Spurs fans should be careful what they wish for, or LaMarcus Aldridge might have a lawsuit coming against him soon as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images