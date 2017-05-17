Did LaMarcus Aldridge Try To Injure Kevin Durant As Revenge For Kawhi Leonard?

Share this:

Are the San Antonio Spurs now fighting dirt with dirt?

Many are wondering just that after LaMarcus Aldridge appeared to try to injure Kevin Durant on Tuesday during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals series between the Spurs and Golden State Warriors. Late in the second quarter, Aldridge seemingly stepped into Durant’s shooting space.

Aldridge’s effort evoked memories of Game 1 when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia injured Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard on a similarly dirty play. Leonard left Game 1 and sat out Game 2 due to an ankle injury Pachulia’s foul caused.

Prosecutors might speculate Aldridge had motive to target Durant. Perhaps he was trying to spark a furious comeback, as was the case in Game 1 when the Warriors outscored the Spurs by 25 points after Leonard’s injury.

It didn’t work, as Golden State defeated San Antonio 136-100.

