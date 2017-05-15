Gregg Popovich Torches Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia For Injuring Kawhi Leonard

Share this:

Tweet







Was Zaza Pachulia playing dirty when he caused Kawhi Leonard to injure his ankle Sunday night? Gregg Popovich sure believes so.

The San Antonio Spurs coach tore into Pachulia during his meeting with reporters Monday, pointing out the Golden State Warriors big man’s history of borderline or questionable plays.

In a lengthy rant, Popovich called Pachulia’s latest transgression “a totally unnatural closeout that the league outlawed years ago.”

Popovich just went off… felt Zaza's close out on Kawhi was inappropriate #Spurs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/Y23hiz9swc — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 15, 2017

Pachulia slid his foot into Leonard’s landing zone as the Spurs star attempted a jump shot during the third quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Leonard, who injured the same ankle in San Antonio’s second-round series against the Houston Rockets and reaggravated it earlier in Sunday’s contest, left the game and did not return.

Golden State trailed by 21 points at the time but rallied to win 113-111. Popovich told reporters Leonard is unlikely to play in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Popovich also said he didn’t care whether Pachulia intended to injure Leonard, only that he did.

“All I care about is what happened,” the coach said. “And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very, very angry.”

When the word "intent" came up, Popovich went off again on the Zaza play #Spurs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/hcyy9v6hBl — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 15, 2017

The Warriors. who are seeking their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance, have yet to lose in the 2017 playoffs, going a perfect 9-0 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Spurs.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images