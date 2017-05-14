Spurs Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have yet to lose a game in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

The Warriors made quick work of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, followed by another sweep of the Utah Jazz in their second-round series.

Golden State now will take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals in a matchup of the top two seeds in the West.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to take the court for the Spurs in Game 1 at Oracle Arena on Sunday afternoon. The star forward missed Game 6 of his team’s Western Conference semifinals series with the Houston Rockets due to an ankle injury.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Warriors online.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images