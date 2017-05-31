Takuma Sato Signs Milk Bottles For Cowboys During Indy 500 Victory Tour

Share this:

Tweet







Takuma Sato looks like he’s enjoying being an Indianapolis 500 champion.

Sato won the 101st running of the Indy 500 by holding off Hélio Castroneves on the final lap, and in the process, won the fifth Indy 500 for Andretti Autosport

The 40-year-old driver’s victory tour hit Texas on Wednesday when he visited the Dallas Cowboys’ organized team activities, and he looked like he had a blast.

Sato even signed some autographs for the Cowboys, putting his signature on milk bottles in an homage to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

And don’t think the fact the Cowboys have as many Super Bowls wins (five) as Andretti Autosport has Indy 500 victories was lost on the racing company.

Life’s good for the Indy 500 champion.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images