Takuma Sato, Austin Dillon Cross Paths At Airport, Compare Victory Rings

Did you hear the one about the Indianapolis 500 champion and the Coca-Cola 600 winner who ran into each other at the airport?

No, that’s not the opening line of a bad joke. Takuma Sato and Austin Dillon actually did cross paths Tuesday at Teterboro Airport just outside of New York, where they were taking part in press tours after their victories in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, respectively.

The two race winners even compared their championship rings.

Pretty cool running into the #Indy500 Champion in NYC! Congrats on the win, @TakumaSatoRacer pic.twitter.com/fZ4EImHfzC — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) May 31, 2017

Sato’s victory dramatically changed the Japanese driver’s life, as he’s the first racer from his country to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” That’s kind of a big deal, if the reaction by some Japanese announcers is any indication.

Not much appears to have changed for Dillon, however, who still boasts the nicest barn we’ve ever seen — even if it does reek of burnt rubber now.

