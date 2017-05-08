The Eight Most Disappointing Players Of 2017 NBA Playoffs So Far

Share this:

A lot is expected from NBA players in the postseason, especially those big-name players who performed well during the regular season. But sometimes, for whatever reason, the pressure of playing in the playoffs proves to be too much.

The Cleveland Cavaliers already punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals, and the Golden State Warriors look poised to secure a spot in the Western Conference finals, leaving open the possibility that we’ll see the same teams in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive season.

Clearly, there are plenty of players on those two teams embracing the playoff pressure. On the flip side, The Sports Daily identified eight players across The Association who have disappointed so far in the first and second rounds of the 2017 playoffs. Check them out at the link below.

