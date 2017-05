Share this:

The New England Patriots loaded up so heavily this offseason that it’s difficult to pinpoint a weakness on their current 90-man roster.

NFL Media’s Gil Brandt wrote the Patriots’ biggest weakness is on their interior offensive line. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox gave their own take on this week’s episode of “The Football Word.” Watch the full episode above.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images