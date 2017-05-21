This Celtics-Cavs Game 2 Stat Shows Absurdity Of Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

Anyone watched Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals knows the contest was well over before halftime, and the statistics bear that out.

The Boston Celtics trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by a whopping 41 points after the second quarter, the largest halftime deficit in NBA playoff history. Prediction models gave Boston a 0.6 percent chance to win, according to The Boston Globe, and that number shrunk to 0.1 percent with the C’s carrying a 46-point deficit into the fourth quarter.

But there’s another Boston-area team that had similar odds to win a playoff game — and impossibly came through.

That’s right: The New England Patriots also had a 0.1 chance to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI when they trailed 28-3 with 6:12 to play in the third quarter.

A look at the dramatic turn in win probability in the Patriots' Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/1SYGxRBuEK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

The Patriots, of course, mounted the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win in overtime, while the Celtics stumbled to a 130-86 blowout loss.

While the circumstances are different (most important: The Celtics don’t employ Tom Brady) it’s still mind-boggling to think that the C’s had the same probability of winning Game 2 — despite losing by nearly 50 points with 12 minutes to play and looking completely dead in the water the entire game — as New England did of winning Super Bowl LI.

Boston will need some serious magic to turn its series around against Cleveland, as the Cavs outscored the Celtics by a combined 57 points during Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden. But as Brady and Co. have taught us: It’s never over till it’s over.

