To Accurately Model Race Cars, iRacing Relies On Real-World Experience

In order for a racing simulator to be as immersive as possible, cars must not only look real, but also feel as authentic as their real-world counterparts. And iRacing, the world’s premiere online racing simulation service, does a better job of this than anyone else in the business.

Much like how actual racers are built, the people at iRacing develop digital models piece by piece, making sure each detail gets the attention it deserves. Of course, this isn’t something that your average racing fan is capable of doing.

Chris Lerch, a vehicle dynamicist for iRacing, recently said down with NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt to talk about how these cars come to feel like the real thing. In addition to collaborating with race teams and manufacturers, he relies on his 20-plus years of experience in real-world racing.

As you can see, Lerch — who holds a degree in mechanical engineering — is more than qualified for these complex responsibilities.

Still, he’s just a piece to the puzzle, as developing iRacing’s digital racers truly is multi-faceted approach.