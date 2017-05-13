Tom Brady Now Wants To Play 35 More Seasons In Latest Anti-Curse Video

Share this:

Tom Brady joked he wants to play until he’s 75 years old in his latest anti-Madden curse Facebook video. At least, we think he was joking.

Brady has said before he wants to play until he’s 48 years old, so why not tack on another 27 years to that already bold proclamation?

Brady will be featured on the cover of “Madden NFL 18.” He’s laughing in the face of the so-called “Madden” curse in a series of Facebook videos.

Here’s the latest.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images