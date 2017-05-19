New England Patriots

Tom Brady Strikes Deal With Aston Martin, Will Endorse $212K Sports Car

by on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 8:52AM
1,389

If you spot a particularly flashy sports car in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium this fall, there’s a good chance it’ll belong to Tom Brady.

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin announced Friday it has signed the New England Patriots quarterback to a long-term partnership. As part of the deal, Brady will drive and endorse the 2017 Aston Martin DB11, which retails for close to $212,000.

“Tom is an inspirational leader and athlete who is clearly aligned with our view of Aston Martin,” Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s vice president and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “His performances on the football field — not just recently but throughout his career — are an inspiration for us all.”

I’m no James Bond but… Proud to announce my new partnership with @astonmartinlagonda!

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Aston Martin also will design a custom edition of its 2018 Vanquish S based on Brady’s preferences and specifications. Only 12 of those cars will be sold to the public, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN