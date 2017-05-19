Tom Brady Strikes Deal With Aston Martin, Will Endorse $212K Sports Car

Share this:

If you spot a particularly flashy sports car in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium this fall, there’s a good chance it’ll belong to Tom Brady.

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin announced Friday it has signed the New England Patriots quarterback to a long-term partnership. As part of the deal, Brady will drive and endorse the 2017 Aston Martin DB11, which retails for close to $212,000.

“Tom is an inspirational leader and athlete who is clearly aligned with our view of Aston Martin,” Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s vice president and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “His performances on the football field — not just recently but throughout his career — are an inspiration for us all.”

I’m no James Bond but… Proud to announce my new partnership with @astonmartinlagonda! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 19, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Aston Martin also will design a custom edition of its 2018 Vanquish S based on Brady’s preferences and specifications. Only 12 of those cars will be sold to the public, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

As part of new deal with Aston Martin, Tom Brady will design a car, only 12 will be sold to public. Cars will likely sell for $300K+ each pic.twitter.com/HDOnN3MDh6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 19, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images