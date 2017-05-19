Tom Brady Strikes Deal With Aston Martin, Will Endorse $212K Sports Car

If you spot a particularly flashy sports car in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium this fall, there’s a good chance it’ll belong to Tom Brady.
Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin announced Friday it has signed the New England Patriots quarterback to a long-term partnership. As part of the deal, Brady will drive and endorse the 2017 Aston Martin DB11, which retails for close to $212,000.
“Tom is an inspirational leader and athlete who is clearly aligned with our view of Aston Martin,” Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s vice president and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “His performances on the football field — not just recently but throughout his career — are an inspiration for us all.”
Aston Martin also will design a custom edition of its 2018 Vanquish S based on Brady’s preferences and specifications. Only 12 of those cars will be sold to the public, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
