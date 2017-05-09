Tony Romo Fails To Qualify For 2017 U.S. Open After Shooting Three-Over-Par

Share this:

Tony Romo will have to wait until next year.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback attempted to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open on Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, but he came up a bit short.

Romo shot a three-over-par 75 and finished in 40th place out of 117 competitors in the local qualifier, just six shots out of a playoff for the seventh and final spot in the sectional qualifying.

For his part, Romo was pleased with his effort and is excited to play more competitive golf now that he’s hung up his pads.

“It’s been awhile since I felt the feeling from the competitive aspect in the golf world, so it’s been good,” Romo said after his round, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’m just starting back up and playing a little bit here in the last two months, and there’s some good signs. I actually hit the ball pretty well today in tough conditions.”

Romo hit 14 of 18 greens in his round, but he was undone by four three-putts and a triple-bogey on No. 15.

By far his biggest highlight of the round came when he eagled No. 14. Romo followed his 370-yard drive with a 225-yard iron shot that stopped within a couple feet of the hole and would tap-in for eagle, much to the delight of the crowd.

The 37-year-old knows that his poor play on No. 15 and his shaky putting put an end to his chances Monday.

“When you’re playing against great players, you shouldn’t have four (three-putts) in four rounds, so four in one round pretty much ends your day,” Romo said. “That and one bad hole.”

This was Romo’s first attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open since 2011, and he advanced to the sectional qualifying round in 2010 but was forced to withdraw after the first round due to a weather delay.

