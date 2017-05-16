Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Grab Rebound From His Back In Game 7 Vs. Wizards

Share this:

Things got tight at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards were dueling in Game 7 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night, and Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown is all over the court for Boston.

Midway through the third quarter, Wizards center Marcin Gortat tossed Brown on his back, but despite not getting the foul call, the C’s rookie still was able to pull down the rebound from the floor.

Brown also scored on a ridiculous alley-oop from Marcus Smart.

The rookie picked the perfect time to have a big game.

