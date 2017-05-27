Why Stephen A. Smith Picking Cavaliers To Win NBA Finals Is Good For Warriors

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have received the kiss of death prior to their NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN analyst and “First Take” commentator Stephen A. Smith picked the Cavaliers to defeat the Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals back in March, and it turns out that Smith isn’t exactly good at predicting the winner of the NBA’s championship round.

In fact, he’s gotten the last six predictions wrong.

Stephen A. Smith has gotten every Finals prediction since 2011 wrong. pic.twitter.com/xUYfcfXaYV — 4 More Wins. (@LeKingJames23) May 26, 2017

That’s a pretty impressive streak.

Here’s his prediction from earlier this year.

Of course, Smith could change his pick before the series starts June 1.

So don’t start planning your parade just yet, Warriors.

