Wife Of ESPN’s Chris Berman Dies In Double-Fatal Car Crash In Connecticut

Katherine Berman, the wife of legendary ESPN personality Chris Berman, died Tuesday in a car crash. She was 67.

The double-fatal crash, which also claimed the life of an 87-year-old man, took place Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury, Conn., state police said, per the Hartford Courant.

ESPN president John Skipper issued the following statement.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out in a Facebook post, Chris and Kathy were married 33 years, four years into Berman’s time with the network.

The loss comes at a time of ongoing change for Berman who signed a new contract with ESPN earlier this year, but it was a contract that came with a reduced role moving forward. After a long run as one of the faces of ESPN’s NFL coverage, Berman no longer will serve as the primary host of “NFL Primetime” or “Monday Night Countdown” and will instead make occasional appearances on the programs.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images