Khloe Kardashian Hints At Using NBA Finals To Build Her Makeup Brand

Khloe Kardashian might not be one to pass up a good business opportunity.
The reality television star hinted on Twitter last Thursday that she might use the NBA Finals as a platform to build her makeup brand. Kardashian dropped the teaser following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference finals series win over the Boston Celtics.
Kardashian could be sitting courtside and rooting on her boyfriend, Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson, on Thursday night when the Cavs kick off their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.
Free samples could be forthcoming, too.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
