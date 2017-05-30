Khloe Kardashian Hints At Using NBA Finals To Build Her Makeup Brand

Share this:

Khloe Kardashian might not be one to pass up a good business opportunity.

The reality television star hinted on Twitter last Thursday that she might use the NBA Finals as a platform to build her makeup brand. Kardashian dropped the teaser following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference finals series win over the Boston Celtics.

I may just hand out some lip kits at one of the cavs games 😏🤔💋💋💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 26, 2017

Kardashian could be sitting courtside and rooting on her boyfriend, Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson, on Thursday night when the Cavs kick off their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

Free samples could be forthcoming, too.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images