2017 Hockey Hall Of Fame Class Includes Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs, Mark Recchi

There are no shortages of Boston Bruins connections in the 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class.

The latest group was unveiled Monday afternoon, and the biggest B’s connection is longtime owner Jeremy Jacobs, earning the honor in the “Builders” category.

The 77-year-old has owned the club since 1975, and in more than 40 years of ownership, he’s ascended to become one of the league’s influential owners. The Bruins also saw plenty of on-ice success under Jacobs, reaching the Stanley Cup Final four times before finally winning it all in 2011 and then reaching the Final again in 2013.

Mark Recchi, who was instrumental to the Bruins’ 2011 club as a veteran leader, also was one of the inductees announced Monday. Recchi spent an insane 23 seasons in the NHL, being named to seven All-Star Games. His 1,533 points rank 12th all time, and he contributed to Stanley Cup titles Pittsburgh (1991) and Carolina (2006) in addition to the 2011 win with the Bruins.

Dave Andreychuk, who scored 19 goals and added 14 assists in 63 games with the Bruins during the 1999-00 season, also is among the 2017 inductees.

The other members of the Hall of Fame class include Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Clare Drake and Danielle Goette.

