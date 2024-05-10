Andrew Peeke has been out since Game 2 of the first round, but the Bruins defenseman has a chance to suit up against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Peeke will be made available for Game 3 at TD Garden. The 26-year-old suffered an injury in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which allowed Mason Lohrei to get into the lineup.

The first two games of the Florida series already has been physical with the brawl in the final minutes of Game 2 on Wednesday being the highlight. Peeke’s physicality could be needed in the second round, and the Parkland, Fla. native has a chance to play against a team he grew up watching.

“It’s pretty cool,” Peeke told reporters on playing against the Panthers, per the Bruins. “If you were to tell young me that one day I’d be playing against this team, I would have told you no. But being in this spot, obviously, playing for the Bruins and having that honor is pretty special. Playing against your hometown team makes it even better.”

Peeke was part of team practice at TD Garden on Friday morning, but the Bruins didn’t run rushes so it’s not clear who he’d pair with if he’s inserted into the lineup.

Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.