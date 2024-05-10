The Maple Leafs came close to coming back from a 3-1 series deficit and eliminating the Boston Bruins, but key injuries were one reason why they couldn’t accomplish that goal.

Of course, Jeremy Swayman’s incredible play and David Pastrnak’s overtime goal in Game 7 were a huge part in hindering Toronto from advancing past the first round.

However, the Maple Leafs were without William Nylander and Auston Matthews at different points in the series, and Joseph Woll missed Game 7 after he was inserted into the lineup in Game 5. Now-former head coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t give details about his players’ injuries, but Brad Treliving gave that information at his end-of-season news conference.

The Toronto general manager revealed Nylander suffered from migraines at the start of the series, Woll suffered a back sprain at the end of Game 6 and Matthews was really sick after Game 2 and a hit in Game 4 presented “head injury issues,” per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. Treliving also added updates on Bobby McMann and Connor Dewar.

Matthews was cleared for Game 7, but it seemed clear he was not at his best with only three shots on goal and 57.9% of faceoffs won. The Maple Leafs won’t use that as an excuse nor should it take away from Boston’s series win. But it does give a clearer picture of how the first round played out.