Boston Bruins Foundation Donates $50,000 To Police Athletic League

On Wednesday, June 14, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation donated $50,000 to the Police Athletic League (PAL) and hosted a BFit school assembly for elementary school students from the Charles Sumner School at Roslindale Community Center.

The Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation will continue to work with the Boston Police Department and PAL to conduct BFit school assemblies in Boston Public Schools throughout the 2017-18 academic year.

For more on the assembly held on Wednesday, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.