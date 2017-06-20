Bubba Wallace Eviscerates Ryan Blaney’s Vocabulary, Music Taste On Twitter

Share this:

Ryan Blaney is a pretty cool guy, and one of NASCAR’s young rising stars. But the man isn’t without his flaws.

Don’t believe us? Let Darrell Wallace Jr. hit you with some truth.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Wallace pulled the curtain back on some of Blaney’s glaring imperfections. It all started when Wallace tweeted a video of himself singing to Chris Stapleton.

Thought this may interest y'all a little bit. But…I have kinda turned the corner (a little)😳🙊 been jamming @ChrisStapleton last 3 weeks.. pic.twitter.com/GbudTgjmwY — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 18, 2017

Then, Blaney took a cheap shot.

That’s when Wallace dropped an absolute sledgehammer.

Hmmm, who got ya into the heavy stuff before your greenday and nickleback days.. pic.twitter.com/FZgnwXZNGP — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 18, 2017

Listen, there’s certain lines people don’t cross, and accusing someone of liking the bands that occupy the two armpits of the music industry is just plain cold.

That was when Blaney got twisted into a pretzel. Not only did he go on the defensive about enjoying Nickelback, but he also doubled down on Green Day, then opened the door for Wallace to join the grammar police.

Yeah I never listened to them. Now you're just making stuff up. You've lost. https://t.co/ByvLCLTrbs — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 18, 2017

Actually, check that. Green Day was/is the 💩. Don't bash them. You're just mad. And nice glasses by the way. Are they subscription? https://t.co/ByvLCLTrbs — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 18, 2017

Subscriptions or prescription🤔 pic.twitter.com/O9oguAiY0b — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) June 18, 2017

Absolutely destroyed.

To Blaney’s credit, he seemed to know when to throw in the towel.

YEAH I KNOW. I messed up. https://t.co/ykYZ8dSFOF — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 18, 2017

We give Blaney props for engaging Wallace. But, to be honest, it’s probably not the best idea to rile up someone who’s known to get so angry he passes out.

