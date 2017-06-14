Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Preview: Reaction To Huge Announcement

Share this:

The anticipation surrounding a potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight has been building for quite some time now, but the waiting and months of trash talk finally have paid off.

Mayweather will come out of retirement and put his perfect 49-0 record on the line against McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, and NESN.com’s Ricky Doyle and Cameron McDonough were all over the breaking news.

You can hear what Doyle and McDonough had to say about the announcement, as well as their preview of the megafight, in the Facebook Live video below.

