Cristiano Ronaldo Sacrificed Plenty For Portugal At Confederations Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo understandably was anxious at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Portugal’s soccer team released the superstar forward from the tournament Thursday, after he announced on Facebook he’s the father of newborn twin boys.

“I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born,” Ronaldo said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted (Chile defeated Portugal on penalty kicks after a goal-less draw), but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

“The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget.

“I’m very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.”

Ronaldo will miss Sunday’s Confederations Cup third-place game, in which Portugal will take on the loser of Germany vs. Mexico.

Portuguese media have reported Ronaldo’s twin children were born June 8 to a surrogate mother in the United States, according to the BBC. Ronaldo’s mother reportedly traveled to the U.S. to be with them soon after they were born.

Portugal’s soccer federation revealed Thursday in a statement how Ronaldo, the national-team captain and all-time leading scorer, delayed meeting his children in order to lead his country at the Confederations Cup.

“The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team coach understand that, given that it is impossible to achieve the objective of winning the Confederations Cup, we should release the player so that he can, finally, get to know his children,” the statement reads, per Reuters.

Portugal also described Ronaldo’s sacrifice as a “gesture that we should emphasize and extol”.

Ronaldo already has one son, Cristiano Jr., who was born in 2010. The soccer legend also is dating model Georgina Rodriguez.

Despite the Confederations Cup semifinal loss, life seems to be continually improving for Ronaldo.

