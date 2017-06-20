Danica Patrick Shares Side-By-Side Body Photos With Positive Message

Share this:

It might seem like Danica Patrick just uses social media to remind everyone how fit she is. One of the many reasons shes uses it, though, is to share important messages with her fans.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver shared side-by-side photos of her body in an Instagram post Monday. The photos look noticeably different, although presumably taken at roughly the same time.

And that’s the point.

Patrick accompanied the pictures with a message reminding people to stay positive about their bodies, and to not lose confidence because of other peoples’ pictures, which might be manipulated and misleading. Check out her photos and message in the post below:

There’s no doubt that Patrick’s message is important.

Still, she’s probably the most fit driver in NASCAR, and likely the only one capable of doing handstands on a car.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images