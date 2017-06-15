Did Markelle Fultz Just Troll Lonzo Ball’s Weird Shooting Form?

Share this:

Tweet







This might be Markelle Fultz’s unofficial welcome to the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry.

Fultz, expected by many to go to the Celtics with the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft, worked out with the Lakers — who own the second pick — on Thursday. The Lakers obviously are doing their due diligence in case something weird happens at the top of the draft and Fultz is there when they make the second pick.

But like we said, many expect Fultz to be a Celtic, and the presumption of many (his family included) is that UCLA guard Lonzo Ball will go No. 2 to the Lakers. Ball figures to be a potential franchise cornerstone, and he’s arguably the best passer in the draft.

He’s not a great shooter, however, in large part because of this unconventional shooting form.

Back to Fultz, though. It sounds as if he had a pretty solid workout with the Lakers, and it sounds the Lakers came away fairly impressed with the kid, too … especially his shooting form?

Fultz on feedback from LAL: "Just a pretty good job. They saw I worked hard. They saw that I had the mechanics to shoot the ball right." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 15, 2017

Maybe the Lakers just liked his shot, and that’s something Fultz figured he’d share with the media. It would, however, be a much juicier story if Fultz was taking a shot at Ball. It certainly would be a nice little start to what could be the next chapter in the great Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports Images