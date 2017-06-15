Look Away, Celtics Fans: Markelle Fultz Rocks Lakers Gear In Workout

Share this:

A fair warning to Celtics fans banking on Markelle Fultz coming to Boston: You’re not going to like this.

Fultz is expected by many to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on June 22. But while the Celtics own that pick (and thus the inside track on Fultz), the Washington product still can hold workouts with whatever team he likes. Such was the case Thursday, when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted Fultz for a private workout.

The Lakers, who own the No. 2 pick in the draft, happily promoted this news, which led to the following photos of Fultz in purple and gold instead of green and white.

Big Day for Lakers with Markelle Fultz #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/nnMc7q2FlN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 15, 2017

Just saying: Those colors don’t look great on you, Markelle.

As SB Nation’s CelticsBlog pointed out, though, top prospects working out for the rival of another team happens all the time.

The Celtics still are the favorite to draft Fultz as of now, while prevailing wisdom has UCLA guard Lonzo Ball going to L.A. at No. 2. If that’s the case, mark your calendars for July 8, when Boston will open its NBA Summer League slate against none other than the Lakers in a potential showdown of the top two picks.

