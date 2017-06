Share this:

Former football captain at Lynnfield High and longtime resident of Lynnfield, Steve DiFillippo, brings Davio’s to the North Shore. Located in the largest open air mall in the North Shore, Davio’s has a large patio for outdoor summer seating!

For more info on Davio’s and Steve DiFillippo, find them online and on social:

DAVIOS.COM

Twitter: @DaviosLynnfield

Instagram: @DaviosRestaurant