Dining Playbook: Where the Locals Eat: Les Sablons

We sent @Bobby_In_Boston to Les Sablons to tell us all about the food, drinks, and atmosphere! Watch below to get his full story.

New to Harvard Square, Les Sablons is set to raise the bar when it comes to the elevated dining experience. Located at 2 Bennett Street in Cambridge in the iconic Conductor’s Building, Les Sablons greets you with its warm modern feel and treats you with a delectable array of culinary choices.

Head up stairs and take in the sleek, modern vibe of dim lighting, brick and unique art lining the walls. Make sure to head to the back to check out the intriguing display of play doh and musical icons. For a drink and entertaining conversation sit at the bar and let Jackson Cannon impress you with one of his signature cocktails.

Take a seat in one of the cozy tables and start your dinner with the fresh spring vegetable salad which mixes a tasty combination of artichoke hummus and meyer lemon vinaigrette. This plate gets better with each bite. Another appetizer, the crispy potato with white sturgeon caviar melts in your mouth. If you share these, eat quickly, they won’t stay on the plate very long.

As a main dish, or a Plat Principal as it’s known here, the veal boudin blanc is sure to please. The combination of savory veal and pork is sure to satisfy any palate. Top your meal off with a dessert like the chocolate cremeux and enjoy a bit of crunch with a side of ice cream.

A welcomed addition to the neighborhood, Les Sablons is set to take its place as one of Harvard Square’s go to for dinner out with friends, family or a date night. If you’re looking for a place somewhere between London and Paris in Cambridge, Les Sablons is sure to provide an experience to remember!

