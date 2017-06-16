Dwyane Wade Pokes Fun At LeBron James’ New Bald Look With Hilarious Instagram

Share this:

Everyone has something to say about LeBron James’ new haircut.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star showed off his new bald look in an Instagram video Thursday which, as you can imagine, has garnered tons of social media attention.

And while it wasn’t surprising to see James’ on-court rival Draymond Green make fun of the bald look, even LeBron’s close friends are getting in on the action.

James’ former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade dug up an old photo of the two preparing for the Olympics. And it looks like Wade knew all along that his buddy would join the bald community at some point.

How this convo went: Bron: Trey you look crazy bro Me: Bro you might as well get use to this look because one day soon you're gonna have to go BALD…Bron: No sir I'm riding these waves until the wheels fall off. Well welcome to bald hood my brother. It looks better on you! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

We can’t remember the last time an athlete’s hair style was such a topic of conversation, but such is life when you’re the best basketball player in the world.

