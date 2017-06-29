‘Fast & Furious’ Actress Threatens To Leave Over Treatment Of Women

Share this:

One of the stars of the “Fast & Furious” film franchise might not be around for the next movie.

Michelle Rodriguez, who’s played Letty Ortiz in five of the eight “Furious” movies, apparently isn’t happy with the role of women in the franchise. To celebrate the digital release of “The Fate of the Furious,” the 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos of her time with the series.

The post seems relatively straightforward, until you read the caption.

” ‘F8’ out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” Rodgriguez wrote. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

Rodriguez might have a point, as women really aren’t given much to do in any of the “Furious” films. Still, her character typically is among the most empowered in the each entry she’s appeared in.

The ninth installment of the highly successful franchise already is in the works, but drama among the series’ stars makes us worry about how well they’ll work together on set.

