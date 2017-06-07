First ‘NHL 18’ Trailer Puts Spotlight On Mitch Marner’s Mouthguard

Share this:

The next entry in the “NHL” series might be great, or it could be terrible. But one thing we know for sure: EA Sports isn’t taking shortcuts on mouthguards.

The developer shared the first teaser trailer for “NHL 18” on Wednesday and, although brief, the clip provides a mesmerizing and awkward look at Toronto Maple Leafs phenom Mitch Marner’s mouthpiece. There’s virtually no information provided about the game, other than it will be revealed at the NHL Awards Show on June 21.

Check out semi-reveal in the video below.

Graphics never have been an issue with the “NHL” series, a trend that likely will continue with this latest installment.

But in terms of depth and overall quality of gameplay, the series has taken a bit of a nosedive in recent years. It wouldn’t take much, though, for the franchise to return to its former glory.