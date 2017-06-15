Floyd Mayweather Jr. Files For 50-0 Trademarks Before Conor McGregor Fight

Share this:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. apparently is as confident as ever going into his Aug. 26 fight with Conor McGregor.

Mayweather will enter the 12-round boxing match with a perfect 49-0 record, and obviously anticipating a victory over the UFC champion, the 40-year-old already has filed for trademarks recognizing his possible 50-0 achievement, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Mayweather’s undefeated record currently matches Rocky Marciano’s 49-0, so earning win No. 50 would represent a new benchmark in boxing history. One could argue the significance, especially with Mayweather potentially moving to 50-0 with a win over a UFC fighter who has zero professional boxing experience, but at least he’ll be positioned to reap some extra financial benefits of the feat.

… as if Mayweather needs any more money.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images